Canadian home sales edge higher in July from June -CREA

TORONTO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Sales of existing homes in Canada edged up in July from June and were much higher than a year earlier, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Thursday in a report that suggested the housing market has leveled off after a spring surge.

The industry group for Canadian real estate agents said sales activity was up 0.2 percent in July from the month before. Actual sales for July, not seasonally adjusted, were up 9.4 percent from a year earlier.

CREA’s home price index rose 2.7 percent in July from a year earlier.