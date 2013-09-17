FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada housing market has calmed down - finance minister
Sections
Featured
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 17, 2013 / 8:33 PM / 4 years ago

Canada housing market has calmed down - finance minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Tuesday Canada’s housing and condo market has cooled but that he stands ready to intervene if there are any signs of an emerging housing bubble.

In an interview with BNN television, Flaherty said he met with bankers this week and is “comfortable” with the housing situation.

“It’s calming, which is good, especially the condo market which was quite worrisome in Vancouver and Toronto, and a little bit in Montreal also,” he said.

“I‘m comfortable with where we are but we have to watch and if we see anything moving toward a bubble, we can intervene,” he said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.