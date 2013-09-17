Canada housing market has calmed down - finance minister

OTTAWA, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Tuesday Canada’s housing and condo market has cooled but that he stands ready to intervene if there are any signs of an emerging housing bubble.

In an interview with BNN television, Flaherty said he met with bankers this week and is “comfortable” with the housing situation.

“It’s calming, which is good, especially the condo market which was quite worrisome in Vancouver and Toronto, and a little bit in Montreal also,” he said.

“I‘m comfortable with where we are but we have to watch and if we see anything moving toward a bubble, we can intervene,” he said.