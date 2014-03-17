Canadian home sales rise in February -CREA

TORONTO, March 17 (Reuters) - Sales of existing homes in Canada edged higher in February from January, the first monthly increase after five straight declines, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Monday.

The industry group for Canadian real estate agents said sales activity was up 0.3 percent last month from January.

Actual sales for February, not seasonally adjusted, were up 1.9 percent from February 2013.

CREA’s home price index rose 5.1 percent from February 2013, a slight acceleration from January’s 4.8 percent gain.