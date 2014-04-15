Canadian home sales rise 1.0 pct in March from Feb -CREA

TORONTO, April 15 (Reuters) - Sales of existing homes in Canada jumped in March from February as the winter deep freeze ended and home buyers started to come back into the market, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Tuesday.

The industry group for Canadian real estate agents said sales activity was up 1.0 percent last month from February.

Actual sales for March, not seasonally adjusted, were up 4.9 percent from March 2013.

CREA’s home price index rose 5.2 percent from March 2013, a slight acceleration from February’s 5.1 percent gain. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins Editing by W Simon)