Canadian housing starts pick up in April
May 8, 2014 / 12:25 PM / 3 years ago

Canadian housing starts pick up in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, May 8 (Reuters) - Canadian housing starts picked up more than expected in April, according to data released on Thursday, though it was unlikely to sway expectations that the country’s housing market is stabilizing.

A report from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp showed the seasonally adjusted annualized rate of housing starts rose to 194,809 last month from a revised 156,592 units in March. That surpassed analysts’ expectations for a gain to 175,000.

March’s housing starts were originally reported as 156,823. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr Editing by W Simon)

