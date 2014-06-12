FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Canada new housing prices up 0.2 pct in April
#Market News
June 12, 2014 / 12:35 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Canada new housing prices up 0.2 pct in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds context and background)

* Prices up 1.6 pct on year

* Toronto-Oshawa prices up 0.7 pct on month, biggest gain since 2011

* Calgary prices rise 0.6 pct; Edmonton and Vancouver slide

OTTAWA, June 12 (Reuters) - Canadian new housing prices in April edged up by 0.2 percent as expected from March, matching the previous monthly rises and chugging along at an annual 1.6 percent rate of increase, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.

Two hot markets saw stronger monthly jumps - 0.7 percent in the Toronto/Oshawa region and 0.6 percent in Calgary - while Edmonton and Vancouver marked declines. It marked the largest gain for Toronto/Oshawa since November 2011.

Canadian authorities had been concerned about a possible housing bubble but have of late been predicting a soft landing for the sector.

The new housing price index excludes condominiums, which the government has said are of greater concern than single-family homes. (Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
