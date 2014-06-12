FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canadian home prices rise 0.8 percent in May - Teranet
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 12, 2014 / 1:00 PM / 3 years ago

Canadian home prices rise 0.8 percent in May - Teranet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, June 12 (Reuters) - Canadian home prices rose in May but the pace of 12-month home price appreciation decelerated slightly, the Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index showed on Thursday.

The index, which measures price changes for repeat sales of single-family homes, showed national home prices rose 0.8 percent last month, a modest reading compared to historical May readings for what is traditionally one of the strongest sales months of the year.

Prices were up 4.6 percent from a year earlier, a slowdown from April’s 4.9 percent price gain. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Frank McGurty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.