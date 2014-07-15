FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canadian home sales rise 0.8 pct in June from May - CREA
July 15, 2014 / 1:15 PM / 3 years ago

Canadian home sales rise 0.8 pct in June from May - CREA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, July 15 (Reuters) - Sales of existing homes in Canada rose in June from May, notching the fifth straight monthly increase after a slow winter and taking sales to their highest level since March 2010, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Tuesday.

The industry group for Canadian real estate agents said sales activity was up 0.8 percent last month from May. Actual sales for June, not seasonally adjusted, were up a whopping 11.2 percent from June 2013.

CREA’s home price index rose 5.4 percent from June 2013, a slight acceleration from May’s 5.0 percent gain. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

