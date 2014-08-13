FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canadian home prices rise in July -Teranet
#Market News
August 13, 2014 / 1:00 PM / 3 years ago

Canadian home prices rise in July -Teranet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Canadian home prices rose in July and the pace of 12-month home price appreciation accelerated, the Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index showed on Wednesday.

The index, which measures price changes for repeat sales of single-family homes, showed national home prices rose 1.1 percent last month, exceeding the historical average for July.

Prices were up 4.9 percent from a year earlier, a pickup from June’s 4.4 percent price gain. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins Editing by W Simon)

