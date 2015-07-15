FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canadian existing home sales fell in June - CREA
July 15, 2015 / 1:16 PM / 2 years ago

Canadian existing home sales fell in June - CREA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, July 15 (Reuters) - Sales of existing homes in Canada fell in June from May as a decline in sales in Ottawa and Montreal outweighed increases in the Toronto area, but national prices continued to rise, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Wednesday.

The industry group for Canadian real estate agents said sales activity was down 0.8 percent last month from May. Actual sales for June, not seasonally adjusted, surged 11 percent from June 2014.

CREA’s home price index rose 5.43 percent from June 2014. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

