Canada home resales rebound in January - CREA
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
February 16, 2016 / 2:13 PM / 2 years ago

Canada home resales rebound in January - CREA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Sales of existing homes in Canada rebounded in January from December as strong demand in Toronto and Vancouver offset declines in Calgary and Edmonton, a report from the Canadian Real Estate Association showed on Tuesday.

The industry group for Canadian real estate agents said sales activity was up 0.5 percent last month from December. Actual sales for January, not seasonally adjusted, rose 8 percent from January 2015.

CREA’s home price index rose 7.7 percent from January 2015. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

