Canadian home prices rise in Feb, boosted by Vancouver
March 14, 2016 / 12:30 PM / a year ago

Canadian home prices rise in Feb, boosted by Vancouver

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, March 14 (Reuters) - Canadian home prices rose last month, the largest increase in the month of February since the recession, boosted by a robust Vancouver market, data from the Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index showed on Monday.

The index, which measures price changes for repeat sales of single-family homes, showed national home prices gained 0.6 percent in February from January. Prices were up 6.5 percent compared to a year earlier. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

