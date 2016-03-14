Canadian home prices rise in Feb, boosted by Vancouver

OTTAWA, March 14 (Reuters) - Canadian home prices rose last month, the largest increase in the month of February since the recession, boosted by a robust Vancouver market, data from the Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index showed on Monday.

The index, which measures price changes for repeat sales of single-family homes, showed national home prices gained 0.6 percent in February from January. Prices were up 6.5 percent compared to a year earlier. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Bernadette Baum)