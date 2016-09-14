FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Canadian home prices rise in August, up 11.4 pct on year
September 14, 2016 / 12:31 PM / a year ago

Canadian home prices rise in August, up 11.4 pct on year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Canadian home prices climbed in August, led by gains in the two hottest markets, Vancouver and Toronto, where prices have more than doubled in just over 11 years, a home price index showed on Wednesday.

Prices rose 1.5 percent last month from July, according to the Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index, and were up 11.4 percent from a year earlier. The index measures price changes for repeat sales of single-family homes. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
