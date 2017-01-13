FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Canada not considering housing measures at this stage-Morneau
#Market News
January 13, 2017 / 4:06 PM / 7 months ago

Canada not considering housing measures at this stage-Morneau

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau said the government is not considering any additional measures to tighten housing finance rules "at this stage" but is monitoring the market to ensure risk levels are appropriate.

"We continue to monitor the housing market to make sure the risks are appropriate for the market. We don't have any measures under consideration at this stage but we will continue to monitor to ensure the housing market is stable and that people are protected in their important investment," Morneau told reporters in Toronto after meeting with private-sector economists in preparation for the federal budget. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

