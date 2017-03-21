Canada will work with provinces on housing affordability - spokeswoman

OTTAWA, March 21 (Reuters) - Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau is committed to working with provinces to tackle housing affordability, a spokeswoman for Morneau said on Tuesday in response to a request from Ontario that Ottawa do more to clamp down on speculation in Canada's hot housing market.

Listing the measures already announced by Morneau to cool the housing market, spokeswoman Annie Donolo said in an email the government believes all Canadians deserve access to housing that they can afford, but did not say anything about new measures Ottawa might be considering.

In a letter to Morneau, Ontario Finance Minister Charles Sousa urged the federal government to consider options to improve housing affordability beyond the measures Morneau announced last year to cool housing. The letter, provided by Sousa's office, was dated March 17. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins)