Canada home sales decline in January-CREA
February 14, 2014 / 2:25 PM / 4 years ago

Canada home sales decline in January-CREA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Sales of existing homes in Canada fell in January from the month before, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Friday, which could reinforce the view that the country’s housing market is stabilizing.

The industry group for Canadian real estate agents said sales activity was down 3.3 percent last month from December. Actual sales for January, not seasonally adjusted, edged up 0.4 percent from a year earlier.

CREA’s home price index rose 4.8 percent from January last year, accelerating from December’s 4.3 percent annual gain.

