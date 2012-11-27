FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada housing market moving in right direction - BoC's Murray
November 27, 2012 / 7:11 PM / 5 years ago

Canada housing market moving in right direction - BoC's Murray

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Canada’s housing market is the key domestic risk to the economy but it is moving in the right direction after a period of overheating, Bank of Canada Deputy Governor John Murray said on Tuesday.

“It’s still early days. But we’re certainly seeing evidence of movement and acceleration in the right direction,” Murray told a business audience after giving a speech in New York.

He said the evidence on housing expenditures was “to a degree encouraging.” Murray also noted that the Canadian economy was operating at fairly close to its full capacity.

