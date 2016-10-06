FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Vancouver housing already slowing prior to foreign buyer tax-CMHC
October 6, 2016 / 4:15 PM / a year ago

Vancouver housing already slowing prior to foreign buyer tax-CMHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Vancouver's housing market was already slowing prior to Canada's August introduction of a foreign buyers tax, the federal housing agency said on Thursday, noting that home sales declined further after the tax hit, particularly for higher-priced homes.

The city was already seeing a slowing pace of sales, a shift towards more condominium sales, and a downward trend in average prices before the 15 percent tax was imposed, the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp said in a report on the role of foreign buyers and foreign capital in Vancouver's market. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins)

