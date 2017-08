OTTAWA, April 10 (Reuters) - Canadian housing starts jumped far more than expected in March, data from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation showed on Monday in a report that suggested the real estate market was continuing to defy expectations of a slowdown.

The seasonally adjusted annual rate of housing starts rose to 253,720 units in March, topping economists' forecasts for 215,000. February was revised slightly higher to 214,253 units.