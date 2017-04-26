FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Strong evidence of problematic conditions in Canada housing- CMHC
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
April 26, 2017

Strong evidence of problematic conditions in Canada housing- CMHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, April 26 (Reuters) - Canada's housing market continues to show strong evidence of problematic conditions nationally, the country's federal housing agency said on Wednesday, though it said there were signs of improvement in some markets.

The major city of Toronto, where rising home prices have prompted fears of a bubble, still faces price acceleration, over valuation and over heating, the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) said in its quarterly report.

Reporting by Leah Schnurr

