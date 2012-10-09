RPT-Canada housing starts slow in September

TORONTO, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Canadian housing starts slowed in September as multiple urban starts slumped, particularly in Ontario, in line with expectations that housing construction will ease as the year progresses, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp said on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted annualized rate of housing starts was 220,215 units in September, compared with 225,328 units in August. The August figure was revised up from 224,900 units reported previously.

The number of starts in September was above the forecasts of analysts in a Reuters poll, who had expected 207,500 starts.