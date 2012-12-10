FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada housing starts slow in November
December 10, 2012

Canada housing starts slow in November

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Canadian housing starts fell in November as both single and multiple starts fell, particularly in Ontario and British Columbia, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp said on Monday in a report that adds to evidence of a housing market slowdown.

The seasonally adjusted annualized rate of housing starts was 196,125 units in November, down from 203,487 in October. The October figure was revised down from the 204,107 units reported previously.

The number of starts in October was below the forecasts of analysts in a Reuters poll, who had expected 201,200 starts.

