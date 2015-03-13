Canadian existing homes sales rose in February -CREA

TORONTO, March 13 (Reuters) - Sales of existing homes in Canada rose in February from January as gains in the biggest markets of Toronto and Vancouver offset losses elsewhere, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Friday.

The industry group for Canadian real estate agents said sales activity was up 1.0 percent last month from January, the first monthly increase since October. Actual sales for February, not seasonally adjusted, were up 2.7 percent from February 2014.

CREA’s home price index rose 5.01 percent from February 2014. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)