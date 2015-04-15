Canadian existing home sales rose in March - CREA

TORONTO, April 15 (Reuters) - Sales of existing homes in Canada rose in March from February as gains in the biggest markets of Toronto and Vancouver continued to support the rest of the country, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Wednesday.

The industry group for Canadian real estate agents said sales activity was up 4.1 percent last month from February. Actual sales for March, not seasonally adjusted, were up 9.5 percent from March 2014.

CREA’s home price index rose 4.95 percent from March 2014.