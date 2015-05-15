FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canadian existing home sales rose in April - CREA
May 15, 2015 / 1:10 PM / 2 years ago

Canadian existing home sales rose in April - CREA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, May 15 (Reuters) - Sales of existing homes in Canada rose in April from March as low mortgage rates and a spring surge in listings pulled home buyers off the sidelines, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Friday

The industry group for Canadian real estate agents said sales activity was up 2.3 percent last month from March. Actual sales for April, not seasonally adjusted, surged 10 percent from April 2014.

CREA’s home price index rose 4.97 percent from April 2014. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

