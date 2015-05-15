Canadian existing home sales rose in April - CREA

TORONTO, May 15 (Reuters) - Sales of existing homes in Canada rose in April from March as low mortgage rates and a spring surge in listings pulled home buyers off the sidelines, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Friday

The industry group for Canadian real estate agents said sales activity was up 2.3 percent last month from March. Actual sales for April, not seasonally adjusted, surged 10 percent from April 2014.

CREA’s home price index rose 4.97 percent from April 2014. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Bernadette Baum)