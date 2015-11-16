Canada sales of existing homes rise in October - CREA

TORONTO, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Sales of existing homes in Canada rose in October from September led by strength in Vancouver and Toronto despite signs of slack in the condo market, a report from the Canadian Real Estate Association showed on Monday.

The industry group for Canadian real estate agents said sales activity was up 1.8 percent last month from September. Actual sales for October, not seasonally adjusted, rose 0.1 percent from October 2014.

CREA’s home price index rose 6.7 percent from October 2014. (Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)