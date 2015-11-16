FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada sales of existing homes rise in October - CREA
November 16, 2015 / 2:13 PM / 2 years ago

Canada sales of existing homes rise in October - CREA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Sales of existing homes in Canada rose in October from September led by strength in Vancouver and Toronto despite signs of slack in the condo market, a report from the Canadian Real Estate Association showed on Monday.

The industry group for Canadian real estate agents said sales activity was up 1.8 percent last month from September. Actual sales for October, not seasonally adjusted, rose 0.1 percent from October 2014.

CREA’s home price index rose 6.7 percent from October 2014. (Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
