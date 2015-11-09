FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Canada October housing starts slip from September -CMHC
#Market News
November 9, 2015 / 1:28 PM / 2 years ago

REFILE-Canada October housing starts slip from September -CMHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to fix day of release in first paragraph to Monday from Thursday)

TORONTO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Canadian housing starts slipped in October from a strong level in September, a report from the national housing agency showed on Monday.

The report from the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corp showed the seasonally adjusted annualized rate of housing starts fell to 198,065 in October from an upwardly revised 231,304 in September. Forecasters had expected 200,000 starts. (Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson)

