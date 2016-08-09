Canada housing starts fall in July from June - CMHC

OTTAWA, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Canadian housing starts fell in July from June, as construction of multiple units - typically condos - fell 13.3 percent after an unexpectedly large gain in June, data from the national housing agency showed on Tuesday.

The report from the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corp showed the seasonally adjusted annualized rate of housing starts declined to 198,395 in July, down from a revised 218,326 in June. Economists had forecast 195,000 starts in July. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)