Canadian housing starts continue to rise in July -CMHC

TORONTO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Canadian housing starts continued to edge up in July, surpassing economists’ expectations for a decline, while the previous month was revised slightly higher, data showed on Monday.

A report from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp showed the seasonally adjusted annualized rate of housing starts rose to 200,098 last month from a upwardly revised 198,665 units in June.

That topped analysts’ forecasts for 193,000. June was originally reported as 198,185. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr Editing by W Simon)