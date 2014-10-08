FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 8, 2014 / 12:25 PM / 3 years ago

Canadian housing starts rise in Sept-CMHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Canadian housing starts rose more than expected in September, while the previous month was also revised modestly higher, data showed on Wednesday.

A report from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp showed the seasonally adjusted annualized rate of housing starts climbed to 197,343 units last month from an upwardly revised 196,283 units in August.

That topped analysts’ forecasts for 196,100. August was originally reported as 192,368. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

