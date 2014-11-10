Canadian housing starts slow modestly in Oct -CMHC

OTTAWA, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Canadian housing starts unexpectedly cooled in October, while the previous month was revised slightly higher, data showed on Monday.

A report from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp showed the seasonally adjusted annualized rate of housing starts declined to 183,604 units last month from an revised 197,355 units in September.

That fell short of analysts’ forecasts for 200,000. September was originally reported as 197,343. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr Editing by W Simon)