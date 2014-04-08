FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canadian housing starts slow in March
April 8, 2014 / 12:25 PM / 3 years ago

Canadian housing starts slow in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, April 8 (Reuters) - Canadian housing starts fell more than expected in March, according to data released on Tuesday that was likely to underscore expectations the country’s housing market is stabilizing.

A report from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp showed the seasonally adjusted annualized rate of housing starts fell to 156,823 units last month from a downwardly revised 190,639 in February, below economists’ forecast for 191,000 in March.

February’s housing starts were originally reported as 192,094 units. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

