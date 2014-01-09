FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canadian housing starts decrease in December
January 9, 2014 / 1:25 PM / 4 years ago

Canadian housing starts decrease in December

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Canadian housing starts fell more than expected in December, data released on Thursday showed, which could fuel expectations the country’s housing market is stabilizing.

A report from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp showed the seasonally adjusted annualized rate of housing starts decreased to 189,672 units last month from an upwardly revised 197,797 in November, shy of economists’ forecast for 190,000.

November’s housing starts were originally reported as 192,235 units.

