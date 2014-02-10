FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canadian housing starts slow modestly in January -CMHC
February 10, 2014 / 1:26 PM / 4 years ago

Canadian housing starts slow modestly in January -CMHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Canadian housing starts decreased more than expected in January, data released on Monday showed, which could underscore expectations the country’s housing market is stabilizing after a recent boom.

A report from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp showed the seasonally adjusted annualized rate of housing starts slowed to 180,248 units last month from a downwardly revised 187,144 in December, shy of economists’ forecast for 184,000.

December’s housing starts were originally reported as 189,672 units.

