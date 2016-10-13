FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Canada's Morneau says further housing measures not in the offing
October 13, 2016

Canada's Morneau says further housing measures not in the offing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Canada's finance minister said he would continue to stay focused on the country's housing market, but that the government does not have more measures to be announced imminently following steps to shore up the market earlier this month.

"We announced what we intended to announce in those measures," Finance Minister Bill Morneau told reporters. "We don't have any other measures that we're waiting to announce, but we will remain vigilant in watching the market to ensure that it is stable for the long-term." (Reporting by Alastair Sharp, writing by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
