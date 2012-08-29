CMHC sees Canadian housing prices rising moderately

OTTAWA, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Resale prices for Canadian housing should rise broadly in line with inflation, or slightly below that, government agency Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp (CMHC) said on Wednesday.

CMHC deputy chief economist Mathieu Laberge made the forecast on a conference call after the release of the agency’s second quarter financial results.

He said the housing market is supported by growth in employment, net migration and incomes, and said he saw a gradual moderation in housing activity through 2013.