Canadian home prices flat in September-Teranet

TORONTO, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Canadian home prices were unchanged in September after hitting a record high the month before, suggesting the housing market is cooling, the Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index showed on Tuesday.

The index, which measures price changes for repeat sales of single-family homes, showed overall prices were flat last month from August. House prices normally average a gain of 0.2 percent in September, according to Teranet.

Still, the index was up 2.7 percent on an annual basis due to a decline in prices in September 2012.