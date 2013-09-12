FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canadian home prices rose 0.6 pct in August from July -Teranet
September 12, 2013 / 1:02 PM / 4 years ago

Canadian home prices rose 0.6 pct in August from July -Teranet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Canadian home prices rose in August from July’s all-time high, but the annual price increase remained subdued, the Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index showed on Thursday.

The index, which measures price changes for repeat sales of single-family homes, showed overall prices rose 0.6 percent in August from a month earlier, below the seasonal norm.

The index was up just 2.3 percent from a year earlier, a slight acceleration from July. The annualized readings from the last five months are far below readings on an equivalent housing index in the United States, Teranet said.

