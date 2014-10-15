FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canadian home prices rise in September - Teranet
#Market News
October 15, 2014

Canadian home prices rise in September - Teranet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Canadian home prices rose in September and the pace of 12-month home price appreciation accelerated, the Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index showed on Wednesday.

The index, which measures price changes for repeat sales of single-family homes, showed national home prices rose 0.3 percent last month, exceeding the historical average for September.

Prices were up 5.4 percent from a year earlier, a pickup from August’s 5.0 percent price gain. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins, Editing by Franklin Paul)

