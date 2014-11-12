Canadian home prices rise 0.2 pct in October -Teranet

OTTAWA, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Canadian home prices continued to rise in October and the pace of 12-month home price appreciation held steady from the month before, the Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index showed on Wednesday.

The index, which measures price changes for repeat sales of single-family homes, showed national home prices rose 0.2 percent last month.

Prices were up 5.4 percent from a year earlier, matching September’s pace of price gains. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr Editing by W Simon)