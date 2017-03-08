Canada housing starts inch higher in February -CMHC

OTTAWA, March 8 (Reuters) - Canadian housing starts inched higher in February compared with the previous month, adding to a strong start for new home building in 2017, data from the national housing agency showed on Wednesday.

The seasonally adjusted annualized rate of housing starts rose to 210,207 units from an upwardly revised 208,934 in January, the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) said. Economists had expected starts to decline to 200,000. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)