5 months ago
Canada housing starts inch higher in February -CMHC
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
March 8, 2017 / 1:33 PM / 5 months ago

Canada housing starts inch higher in February -CMHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, March 8 (Reuters) - Canadian housing starts inched higher in February compared with the previous month, adding to a strong start for new home building in 2017, data from the national housing agency showed on Wednesday.

The seasonally adjusted annualized rate of housing starts rose to 210,207 units from an upwardly revised 208,934 in January, the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) said. Economists had expected starts to decline to 200,000. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

