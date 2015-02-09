Canadian housing starts gain in January

OTTAWA, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Canadian housing starts unexpectedly rose in January, though the longer-term trend measure of new construction edged down, data showed on Monday.

A report from the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corp showed the seasonally adjusted annualized rate of housing starts rose to 187,276 units last month from a downwardly revised 179,637 in December. That surpassed the 178,000 economists had expected.

December had previously been reported as 180,560 units. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr)