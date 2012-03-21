FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Rising stocks boost Canada's February leading index
March 21, 2012 / 12:35 PM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-Rising stocks boost Canada's February leading index

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Index up 0.6 pct as predicted; eighth monthly gain

* January rise revised to 0.4 pct from 0.7 pct

* Stock market recovery after eight falls gives boost

OTTAWA, March 21 (Reuters) - A stock market recovery helped propel Canada’s composite leading index to its eighth consecutive monthly rise in February, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.

The February gain was 0.6 percent, exactly as forecast in a Reuters survey of analysts. However, the federal agency revised down January’s rise to 0.4 percent from 0.7 percent.

“The financial components had the largest gains in the month, with the stock market recovering after eight monthly declines and the money supply component continuing to expand,” Statscan said.

The housing index fell after five monthly gains, and sales of furniture and appliances also declined. But in addition to financial components, there were rises in manufacturing, the U.S. leading indicator, and household demand for other durable goods, supported by autos.

