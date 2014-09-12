Canadian home prices rise in August - Teranet

TORONTO, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Canadian home prices rose in August and the pace of 12-month home price appreciation accelerated, the Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index showed on Friday.

The index, which measures price changes for repeat sales of single-family homes, showed national home prices rose 0.8 percent last month, exceeding the historical average for August.

Prices were up 5.0 percent from a year earlier, a pickup from July’s 4.9 percent price gain. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins)