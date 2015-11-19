FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada finance minister to give update on Friday
#Market News
November 19, 2015 / 8:25 PM / 2 years ago

Canada finance minister to give update on Friday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau will give an economic and fiscal update on Nov. 20, though the fiscal outlook will not include measures to be adopted by the new Liberal government, the finance department said on Thursday.

Morneau, who was appointed earlier this month, will speak at 10:45 a.m. ET (1545 GMT) on Friday. The Liberals pledged during their election campaign to run three years of budget deficits in order to spend on infrastructure to bolster the economy. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
