Canada's Morneau says to continue to ensure lenders act prudently

TORONTO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Canada will continue to act to ensure that lenders are prudent and that an increase in interest rates or a downturn in the housing market does not put economic growth at risk, the country's finance minister said on Friday.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau also said in prepared remarks that he will ensure household debt levels are sustainable. The government earlier this month tightened mortgage rules amid fears the housing market has become too hot. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp, writing by Leah Schnurr)