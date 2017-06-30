OTTAWA, June 30 Canada's economy grew for the sixth consecutive month in April, Statistics Canada said on Friday, pushing the Canadian dollar to a nine-month high and boosting speculation the central bank could soon raise interest rates.

The 0.2 percent increase matched the forecast of analysts in a Reuters poll and indicated the economy is continuing to pick up speed after a long slump triggered by the oil price crash in 2014.

The data suggested the economy carried momentum into the second quarter from the first, when growth hit an annualized 3.7 percent pace, the best in the G7, said David Madani, economist at Capital Economics.

"Needless to say, this will reinforce market speculation that the Bank of Canada will raise interest rates soon," he said in a note to clients.

The Bank of Canada cut rates twice in 2015 to keep the economy on track. This week two policymakers at the central bank said that strategy had worked, ramping up market expectations for a rate increase on July 12.

Chances of a rate hike in July have increased to one-in-two from just 20 percent after subdued inflation data last week, data from the overnight index swaps market shows.

A Reuters poll in May before the central bank adopted a more hawkish tone had showed most dealers did not expect a rate hike until 2018.

The Canadian dollar touched a nine-month high of C$1.2947 to the U.S. dollar, or 77.24 U.S. cents, up from C$1.3008, or 76.86 U.S. cents, before the data release.

"Few economies in the world can hold a torch to Canada's over the past four quarters ... the momentum reinforces guidance on how the rate outlook is relatively more hawkish than a number of other regions," said Derek Holt of Scotiabank Economics.

Statscan said 14 out of the economy's 20 sectors grew in April. Service-producing industries posted a 0.3 percent gain while the goods sector was largely unchanged as a decline in manufacturing offset growth in mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction.

"Overall, we're tracking towards a roughly 2.5 percent growth rate in the second quarter, which ... is more than enough to justify the recent change in tone from the Bank of Canada," said Avery Shenfeld of CIBC Economics.

Separately, Statscan said Canadian producer prices in May fell for the first time in nine months, dropping by 0.2 percent from April.

(Additional reporting by Fergal Smith in Toronto; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)