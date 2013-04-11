FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canadian PM Harper says trend still positive for domestic economy
April 11, 2013 / 9:36 PM / in 4 years

Canadian PM Harper says trend still positive for domestic economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, April 11 (Reuters) - Canada’s economic performance remains generally positive, Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on Thursday, despite some bad economic data and downgrades to economic forecasts for 2013.

“We can expect we’re going to have good months and bad months in terms of numbers. The trend lines remain generally positive,” Harper told reporters in Calgary.

Economists in a Reuters poll published on Thursday cut their 2013 growth forecasts to 1.6 percent from 1.8 percent. Last week a report showed the biggest monthly job losses in March since 2009.

