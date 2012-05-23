FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 23, 2012 / 12:35 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Canada April leading indicator up 0.3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Index rises 0.3 pct vs estimate of 0.4 pct increase

* Housing, household demand drive gains

OTTAWA, May 23 (Reuters) - Canada’s composite leading indicator increased by 0.3 percent in April from March for the 10th consecutive monthly increase, led by a rise in housing starts, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday in the final release of the indicator.

Analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast, on average, a 0.4 percent increase in the month.

Statscan revised data for March to show a 0.3 percent advance from the 0.4 percent gain initially reported.

The components of the index related to household demand supported the increase in April while manufacturing was lackluster.

Statscan said it will discontinue the composite leading indicator following the release for April. No immediate explanation was given for the change.

