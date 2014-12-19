FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Canada annual inflation rate cools to 2 pct in Nov
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 19, 2014 / 1:40 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Canada annual inflation rate cools to 2 pct in Nov

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OTTAWA, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Canada’s annual inflation rate cooled in November as gasoline prices tumbled, bringing the rate in line with the Bank of Canada’s targeted level, data from Statistics Canada showed on Friday.

The annualized inflation rate pulled back to 2.0 percent from October’s strong 2.4 percent, falling short of economists’ forecasts for 2.2 percent.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile items and is closely watched by the Bank of Canada, pulled back to 2.1 percent, which was also short of expectations for a rise to 2.4 percent.

A 5.9 percent drop in gasoline prices was the main driver of the slower yearly rise in overall inflation. Gasoline prices were at their lowest level since February 2011 in November, falling alongside crude oil prices.

Still, consumer prices increased in seven of the eight major components, led by higher costs for shelter and food. On a monthly basis, overall inflation edged down 0.4 percent, and the core measure declined 0.2 percent. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.